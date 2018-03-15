Let’s GOOOOO! Robert Mueller Subpoenas Donnie’s Personal Finances Via Trump Organization

Image via Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Robert Mueller Subpoena’s Russia-Related Files From Trump Organization

The vice grips of justice are slowly closing in around Donald Trump and his shady band of merry men and women.

According to a new NYTimes report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has officially subpoenaed business documents related to Donald Trump’s personal business affair at the Trump Organization.

This marks the first time that Mueller has publicly ventured past the “red line” that Trump drew limiting the scope of the Special Counsel’s investigation.

It isn’t known at this time how wide-reaching the request was, but all documents related to Russia and other things related to the investigation.

This makes it very clear that as much as Trump wants this whole thing to be over, Mueller will be diggin’ into his shady a$$ for quite some time.

It’s gonna be a real uncomfortable year for Donnie & Co.