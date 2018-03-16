Exclusive: “Book Of John Gray’s” Pastor Gray & Wife Talk Counseling Tami Roman To Shed “Basketball Wives” Image [VIDEO]

New Season Of “The Book of John Gray” Premieres March 17 On OWN

“The Book of John Gray” is back for a second season – and many fans have already noticed the show’s trailer features emotional reality star Tami Roman receiving guidance from the reverend and his wife, Aventer.

But Pastor John Gray and his first lady told BOSSIP that the “Basketball Wives” star – a personal friend – sought help from them not as a publicity stunt, but to help her heal old wounds, grow and change and shift away from the persona that the public knows.

“I think what makes Tami’s story unique is that she’s evolving,” Aventer Gray told BOSSIP earlier this week at the show’s season two premiere dinner at The London Hotel in NYC. “With Tami, she’s in a place where she’s tired of what she’s been known for. The popping off, the ‘litty in the city,’ don’t try me, I’m this I’m that. She has daughters who she wants to bring light to, that she wants to sow into. She has great wisdom, and she’s very strong, but she has these incredible triggers, like most of us do, and she’s battling with the evolving Tami versus the one that she’s known for.”

The Rev. Gray said Tami has realized that she had become part of the “monetization of black femininity” and wanted to take a step back from that and reevaluate her life and place in the world.

“I think there’s a part of Tami who wants to resist being portrayed in a manner – yeah it might generate revenue – but at what expense?” Pastor Gray said. “Would it cost you your soul?”

Aventer said people shouldn’t judge Tami on her past, but should look at the person that she’s trying to become.

“She’s trying to establish her legacy at this point, and she doesn’t want it to include Tami who pops off on ‘Basketball Wives,’ First Lady Gray said. “She wants it to include, ‘I’ve changed, and now I’m able to tell you how I overcame what my triggers were, and what caused me to be this way from the beginning. Because it comes from a deep place of pain that we were able to tap into.”

Although Aventer stayed mum on what the actual source of Tami’s deep pain was, she said viewers would find out in the new season, which premieres this weekend.

Peep our clip of Tami’s time on “The Book Of John Gray” above.