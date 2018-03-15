Jesus Take The Wheel: Several People Killed In FIU Bridge Collapse

FIU Bridge Collapse

A bridge collapse at Florida International University has claimed several lives and caused injuries. ABC reports that five or six vehicles were crushed and first responders are still searching for survivors.

ABC also reports that the bridge was brand new and had been built in just “a few hours” using “accelerated bridge construction” methods. An announcement about the bridge was made March 10.

First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

One of the companies that constructed the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, said in a statement that it will conduct a “full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong” and that it will cooperate with investigators on the scene “in every way.”