Jesus Take The Wheel: Several People Killed In FIU Bridge Collapse
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
FIU Bridge Collapse
A bridge collapse at Florida International University has claimed several lives and caused injuries. ABC reports that five or six vehicles were crushed and first responders are still searching for survivors.
ABC also reports that the bridge was brand new and had been built in just “a few hours” using “accelerated bridge construction” methods. An announcement about the bridge was made March 10.
One of the companies that constructed the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, said in a statement that it will conduct a “full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong” and that it will cooperate with investigators on the scene “in every way.”