Money For Life: Nathanael Pickett’s Family “Awarded” $33.5 Million For Wrongful Police Killing

Jury Awards Nathanael Pickett’s Family $33.5 Million For Fatal Police Shooting

The family of Nathanael Pickett has been awarded a truckload of money as compensation for the fact the the police shot him dead for absolutely no reason whatsoever.

According to DailyMail, a federal jury decided that the San Bernardino police unreasonably detained the 29-year-old Pickett and exercised negligent deadly force after stopping him under suspicion of trespassing.

Deputy Kyle Woods claims that Nathanael appeared drunk and tried to flee he scene. Woods then says Pickett punched him several times and attempted to reach for the officer’s gun before being fatally shot.

The security camera footage showed none of what Woods alleged.

The jury only took 2 hours to decide that Woods was full of s#!t and awarded Pickett’s family $15.5 million in compensatory damages and $18 million in punitive damages.

It’s said that the $33.5 million is the largest settlement ever paid in a police shooting case.

Big f**kin’ deal. Not a single dime of that money will bring Nathanael Pickett back to life.