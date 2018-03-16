Well, That Backfired: DJ Envy And His Triscuit-Colored Tantrum Are STILL Getting Dragged Across Twitter

DJ Envy Is Still Getting Washed

DJ Envy really, really tried it yesterday morning. He put on his aggressive goatee in the morning and tried to come for Desus and Mero for their jokes about the radio host’s appearance on daytime TV to talk about his infidelity. Desus and Mero tried to apologize, Envy was STILL mad and then he walked off the set. Well, Twitter took the incident and ran all the way with it.

Envy: You owe my wife an apology

Desus: my bad. I'm sorry. Let's squash it

Envy: Because you disrespected my wife

Desus: I understand. Let's….

Envy: You can talk about me all day. Don't disrespect my wife

Desus: pic.twitter.com/PCjA8UbxBK — Azealia Banks' Snapchat (@LeeTRBL) March 15, 2018

