Black Woman Power: Rihanna Has Single-Handedly Destroyed Snapchat And The Reactions Are Glorious

Rihanna Killed Snapchat

Damn, Snap. In 2017 you were the mannnnn, Snap. Then Rihanna happened to you. In response to that stupid domestic abuse joke Snapchat made, Rihanna went on IG and told the Navy to delete the app. And they did. As a result, Snapchat lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the stock market. Wow, talk about power.

the final nail in the coffin. we had a good run snapchat. https://t.co/42SIHDm4kP — dr. phillmonger (@NathanZed) March 15, 2018

Now people are doing whatever Rih Rih says, deleting the app and pushing Snapchat further into the abyss. Whoa. Take a look at the loyal followers and the people who are disgusted enough to get rid of the Snap.