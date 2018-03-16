On Ya Mark, Get Set, ROLL! Earn Raced Michael Vick Outside Onyx On #AtlantaFX And Reactions Are Comedy
- By Bossip Staff
Michael Vick’s Appearance On FX’s Atlanta Made Twitter Happy
Last night, the greatness that is Donald Glover’s hit FX show Atlanta continued it’s streak of unparalleled comedy and masterful production. Everything about it was great.
Then, they took it to anuh level, shawty…
Earn had a foot race with beloved former Atlanta Falcon Michael Vick…outside of one of ATL’s most lauded strip clubs, Onyx.
The race could only end one way and the reactions are the purest of comedy. Flip it over.