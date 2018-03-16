On Ya Mark, Get Set, ROLL! Earn Raced Michael Vick Outside Onyx On #AtlantaFX And Reactions Are Comedy

Image via Getty

Michael Vick’s Appearance On FX’s Atlanta Made Twitter Happy

Last night, the greatness that is Donald Glover’s hit FX show Atlanta continued it’s streak of unparalleled comedy and masterful production. Everything about it was great.

Then, they took it to anuh level, shawty…

Earn really thought he was about to beat Michael Vick 💀 #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/ykNSf69pTF — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 16, 2018

Earn had a foot race with beloved former Atlanta Falcon Michael Vick…outside of one of ATL’s most lauded strip clubs, Onyx.

aint look too shabby comin out the blocks tho @michaelvick #AtlantaFX — AtlantaFX (@AtlantaFX) March 16, 2018

The race could only end one way and the reactions are the purest of comedy. Flip it over.