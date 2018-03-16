Ya Tu Sabes: Big Pun’s Widow Sues Walmart For $10 Million Over Bogus Merch

Big Pun’s Widow Suing Walmart

Big Pun’s widow is about to get PAAAIIIID because Walmart is way out of pocket! The larger than life retail chain has been using the image of the late Christopher Lee Rios bka Big Pun on their t-shirts, but they didn’t ask permission.

TMZ says that Liza Rios, his widow, is reportedly suing the department store for trademark infringement after it sold a series of merchandise using Pun’s likeness without permission. The retail company sold t-shirts, phone cases, and more items using Pun’s image according to Rios. Some of those items reportedly feature a silhouette of Pun jumping like Michael Jordan while holding a microphone in his hand. Other merch items have clear images of Pun’s face.

Some of the shirts are still up on the store’s site, like this one HERE.

Rios is also suing for an injunction to block further sales, along with a $10 million bill for statutory damages from Walmart’s manufacturers, Redbubble and Cloudfare. Welp! Time to pay up, hopefully she gets her cash swiftly.