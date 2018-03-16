Women Out Here Winning: Ciara Celebrates Her New Pandora Spokeswoman Status

Ciara Is A Pandora Ambassador

Your girl Cici is out here on a real winning streak! Ciara took to Instagram this week to reveal she’s been named as an Ambassador for top jewelry brand Pandora.

Big news right? Cici celebrated her spokeswoman status at the launch of their new 18K gold-plated sterling silver Shine collection held at the Gramercy Park Hotel in NYC.

Letitia Wright was also at the event. Letitia’s post was super humble so we couldn’t tell if she’s also an ambassador or nah, but…

based on her stylist’s post we’d say hell yeah she is! Congrats to both of these amazing black women.

The party was dj’d by another phenomenal sister… Hannah Fallis Bronfman.

Check out more photos from the party below then hit the flip for more from CiCi: