RHOA Reunion: Brielle Biermann Says Her Mom Kim Was Ganged Up On–But NeNe Claps Back With THIS
Brielle Biermann Talks The RHOA Reunion, NeNe Responds
Somebody’s BIG mad about the RHOA Reunion after they say a family member was unfairly bullied.
Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Kim Zolciak, recently went HAM after Thursday’s taping of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion.
According to Brielle who was there to address that video she took of “roaches” in NeNe Leakes’ home, her mom was unfairly targeted and “ganged up on.” Things apparently got so bad that it made Brielle “sick to her stomach.”
Brielle also added that she thinks that the ladies of RHOA are jealous of her mom and there’s “not another woman on earth” who could endure what she went through.
You sure Brielle? Cause we’re pretty sure that’s usually how Real Housewives reunions go and the other housewives seem to handle it juuust fine.
There are also reports that Kim got so fed up with being confronted that she stormed off set.
NeNe’s since caught wind of Brielle’s words and she’s telling her side of the story…
According to NeNe, the RHOA reunion was epic and “rotten peach” Kim cried wolf after transforming into “Boo Boo The Fool.”
Kim says the ladies acted jealously yesterday during the reunion.
NeNe says even she was “ganged up on” before and Kim thinks she’s “privileged.”
Brielle was “sad as f***” after the reunion.
NeNe also threw shade at Sheree.