RHOA Reunion: Brielle Biermann Says Her Mom Kim Was Ganged Up On–But NeNe Claps Back With THIS

Brielle Biermann Talks The RHOA Reunion, NeNe Responds

Somebody’s BIG mad about the RHOA Reunion after they say a family member was unfairly bullied.

Brielle Biermann, the daughter of Kim Zolciak, recently went HAM after Thursday’s taping of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion.

According to Brielle who was there to address that video she took of “roaches” in NeNe Leakes’ home, her mom was unfairly targeted and “ganged up on.” Things apparently got so bad that it made Brielle “sick to her stomach.”

I can’t even express the anger I’m feeling right now. It’s absolutely disgusting how mean grown women can be. I wish nothing more than for the cast of RHOA to find happiness and peace. They need it more than anyone. I’m sick to my stomach — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 16, 2018

I will never understand the mentality of women aged 40+ attacking another woman for hours on end. I wish they would channel that negativity and anger for someone who is positive, loving, caring, beautiful! Etc. into something positive. Maybe then they’d be happy — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 16, 2018

Brielle also added that she thinks that the ladies of RHOA are jealous of her mom and there’s “not another woman on earth” who could endure what she went through.

It truly breaks my heart for all that my mom has to go thru. There’s not another woman on earth who could take being attacked and ganged up on for hours like she did today. There’s only 2 reasons people hate u. You’re either a threat to them or you have something they don’t. — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 16, 2018

You sure Brielle? Cause we’re pretty sure that’s usually how Real Housewives reunions go and the other housewives seem to handle it juuust fine.

There are also reports that Kim got so fed up with being confronted that she stormed off set.

NeNe’s since caught wind of Brielle’s words and she’s telling her side of the story…

