Lover Boys: Young Thug Sends Alleged Bae Assaulter NBA YoungBoy Hearts After He Makes $75K Bail

Young Thug Is Happy NBA Youngboy Made Bail

Rapper NBA Young has been released from jail, just about three weeks after he was arrested on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges…and Young Thug is really happy he’s home. Thugger took to twitter to post a welcome home message to the 18-year-old.

“Welcome home my love..”

We’re sure this made the “Never Broke Again” rapper happy. He’s previously called Thugger his idol, and made this chain of Jefferey’s face as a keepsake. That’s nice if him, riiiiight?

According to TMZ, NBA’s bail was set at $75,000 earlier this week during a court hearing, after being arrested without bail 3 weeks back. He posted bail just yesterday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was extradited in Ware County, Georgia on a fugitive warrant February 25 after a hotel altercation involving his girlfriend Jania Jackson. Hotel guests called the police but the couple ran. YoungBoy was soon arrested in Tallahassee, Florida where he was scheduled to perform at The Moon nightclub.

NBA says there’s one last thing to do after he was set free:

Free Kodak!