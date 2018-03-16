The New “Infinity War” Trailer STREEPT EWEH Every Wig, Lash, Hairline & Eyebrow In The Universe

The EPIC Infinity War Trailer Shattered Twitter

Listen. The (INCREDIBLE) new Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped today and literally STREEPT EWEH everything–wigs, lashes, hairlines, eyebrows and our pockets–while blowing up Twitter in a world-stopping moment that once again changed the superhero movie game forever.

Peep the must-see Twitter chaos over the spectacular Infinity War trailer on the flip.