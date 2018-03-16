Another One: Ava DuVernay Is Set To Direct Upcoming Film Adaptation of DC’s ‘New Gods’

Ava DuVernay To Direct Next DC Film

Ava DuVernay is on top of the world, and it’s only up from here.

The Compton native just released her latest project A Wrinkle in Time, the film that made her the first woman of color to direct a live-action project with a production budget of $100 million or more–and she’s continuing to set records. Now, is set to direct the adaptation of DC’s New Gods, according to reports from Variety.

The film will be based on the comic book first created by Jack Kirby in 1971. New Gods tells the story of twin planets, New Genesis and Apokolips, that come from opposite sides of the spectrum. The twin planets split into two after the destruction of their original home during Ragnarok and while New Genesis comes off as a paradise, Apokolips is something more akin to hell.

DuVernay will now become the second woman to direct a DC franchise, right behind Patty Jenkins (who was the mind behind Wonder Woman‘s big screen debut). Congrats to Ava on both her growing resume and impact. This is a big move.