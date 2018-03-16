It’s Only Right: Princess Love And Serial Womanizer Ray J Will Be Welcoming Home A Baby Girl

Image via Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty

Ray J And Princess Love Are Having A Baby Girl

You know how the old urban adage goes, men who are hall-of-fame hoes are blessed with beautiful baby girls to atone for their pipe-slangin’ sins.

Enter Mr. “I Hit It First” Ray J. According to TMZ, Mr. J and his wife, Princess Love, have been keeping the sex of their impending seed a secret, but we now know that they will be having a baby girl!

They couple hasn’t exactly confirmed this, but one look at their baby registry and it’s pretty obvious.

Pink onesies, cribs, cloths and everything in between are listed on the page. Ain’t nothin’ cheap either, there is a $2,900 cashmere baby basket, a $300 travel crib, $200 outfits and a lot of other luxurious baby swag that she will never remember.

Congrats!