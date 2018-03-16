SMH: Girl Who Shot And Killed Her Boyfriend For Youtube Video Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail

Girl Who Accidentally Shot Boyfriend Sentenced To Jail

People have been going too far for Youtube fame since the platform was invented, but this story pretty much takes the cake.

Last summer, Monalisa Perez accidentally shot and killed her boyfriend Pedro Ruiz while the two were attempting a stunt they planned to post on their YouTube channel. The “prank” involved Ruiz holding a book to his body as Perez shot a gun at him, both of them–for some reason– thinking that the book would stop the bullet before penetrating his skin. As you can probably predict, it didn’t, and Monalisa ended up inadvertently killing her boyfriend. Back in December, the 20-year-old pled guilty to manslaughter, and on Wednesday she was sentenced to 180 days (6 months) in jail.

According to reports from the Guardian, her sentence will be broken up into alternating periods of time, where Perez will go in and out of jail for the first six months, for ten days at a time. After that, the 20-year-old is to serve 90 days in home confinement. The sentence is lower than typical state guidelines for the crime because Perez’s lawyer argued that her boyfriend Ruiz encouraged her to perform the stunt–and there’s proof. After she shot her 22-year-old boyfriend, Perez immediately called 911. She also tweeted about the stunt before the incident writing, “Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. His idea, not mine.”

Before Ruiz’s tragic death, the couple posted videos of various stunts to their YouTube channel. The couple had been dating since they were teens, have a 3-year-old daughter together, and at the time of the shooting, Perez was pregnant. SMH.