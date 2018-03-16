The Brand Is Strong AF: Bodega Boys Desus And Mero Flame Roast DJ Envy Following Breakfast Club Fiasco

Desus And Mero Talk DJ Envy Demanding Apology On The Breakfast Club

The highlight of “The Breakfast Club” this week definitely had to be DJ Envy walking out of an interview with Desus and Mero after demanding an apology for a joke they made about his wife… The thing about morning shows though is that they make great material for late night shows, so when it came time for Thursday’s episode of “Desus and Mero” the Bodega Boys repaid the favor by slow roasting Envy…

We know the clip was long AF, but was it worth it? Some folks feel it was their funniest episode EVER.

DJ Envy doesn’t happen to be one of them.

I wish they had the same energy to my face….. — djenvy (@djenvy) March 16, 2018

Congrats to Desus and Mero though, last night was their 250th episode!

