A Museum In Brooklyn Is Opening An Exhibit Completely Devoted To Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Tiffany Pollard Is Getting Her Own Museum Exhibit

Tiffany Pollard, better known as New York from….well, every reality show on VH1 ever, is getting a huge honor, and it’s probably not what you’d expect.

The reality television legend will be the subject of a brand new exhibit at Brooklyn museum THNK 1994. The museum is best known for its Tonya Harding vs. Nancy Kerrigan exhibit,and is now opening a new feature titled, “David’s Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard” on May 18th. New York herself confirmed the news on Instagram, writing about just how exciting she was, saying she was “truly beyond flattered and humbled.”

A statement from THNK 1994 reads: “While this will be a celebration of her entire oeuvre we will focus on her masterpiece David’s Dead, which we believe is the pinnacle of reality television, roughly 7 minutes of pure unbridled chaos in the celebrity UK Big Brother house wherein David Bowie’s widow gets the news of his death and has to tell someone, she tells Tiffany who thinks she’s talking about David Gest (Liza Minnelli’s “ex-husband”) who is also in the house and has been sick in bed.”

You only have the chance to catch “David’s Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard” at THNK 1994 until June 3, so act fast.