Sashay Away: RuPaul Gets Dragged (No Pun) Back To Season 1 For That Shocking ‘All Stars’ Finale
Rut roh…
RuPaul’s Drag Race “All Stars 3” Reactions
Someone got ROBBED last night during the finale of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and people are BIG mad about it. Viewers of the VH1 drag show competition were shocked to see Trixxie Mattel take home the crown after beating out fellow top All-Stars Shangela, Kennedy Davenport and BeBe Zahara Benet.
For the finale, RuPaul brought back the eliminated queens to be the “jury” for the final episode and help pick the season’s winner. And shockingly, the CLEAR frontrunner Shangela only got a single vote.
Following that the new top-two queens Kennedy Lee Davenport and Trixie Mattel faced off with Trixxie ultimately coming out on top as “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
The crowning left people PISSED and they’re dragging Ru and the All-Stars cast for the clear robbery of Shangela.
Even Jada Pinkett tuned in and showed her support for the should-be queen.
SMH…this won’t end well.
Did you tune in to “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars”? More reactions on the flip.
Some people are pointing out that the only white queen in the top four took home the crown.