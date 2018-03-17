Exclusive: Motivational Speaker Lisa Nichols Top Three Tips On How You Can Live Your Best Life

Lisa Nichols Was A Guest Speaker At Disney’s Dreamer’s Academy Hosted By Steve Harvey & Essence Magazine

Lisa Nichols is known around the world for her straight talk on how to get of your own way to walk in your greatness.

The New York Times Bestselling author, TV personality and motivational speaker spoke to the parents of 100 bright high school students who participated in the 11th annual Disney Dreamer’s Academy last weekend at Walt Disney World. She encouraged them not to put their own dreams on hold because they are supporting their children’s.

And Nichols also told BOSSIP her top three tips for everyone on what they can do today to start living their dreams and working towards the future that they want and deserve.

Give Yourself Permission To Be As Bright As You Believe You Can Be

“Say the words, regardless of what I’ve been through, I give myself permission. But it doesn’t automatically happen. It needs to be an intentional thing.”