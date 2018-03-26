The Cast of Netflix’s “On My Block” Share Their Favorite High School Moments [VIDEO]

Have you heard about the new Netflix show “On My Block”?

The show which is set in South Central LA follows four predominantly Black and Hispanic high school teens who are forced confront the challenges of adolescence and their neighborhood while attending high school.

The coming of age comedy was co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), Eddie Gonzalez (All eyes On Me) and Jeremy Haft (All Eyes On Me). BOSSIP had the chance to catch up with the cast for the series red carpet premiere which was held at the Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA.

We spoke with the cast and had the opportunity to watch the first episode.Cast members Sierra Capri and Brett Gray disclosed their favorite high school moments.

“My high school moment was definitely the last day of high school,” said Capri. “The teachers didn’t care what we did and just wanted us to enjoy the day because we were on to the next chapter.”

For Gray it was meeting his best friend. “I hated her at first and then one day we really clicked and she’s still my best friend today.”

Though we can't reveal too much about the show, the first episode sets the tone for the series. There’s a lot of things that you can laugh at but also learn from. Segregation, gay violence and bullying are just a few of the many social issues the show tackles. In addition to that, there’s also a lot of boob jokes and who doesn’t love boob jokes?

The official trailer can be found below:

The show premiered Friday March 16th on Netflix.