Waffle House Waitress Gets Surprised With A Scholarship After A Photo Of Her Great Service Goes Viral

Waffle House Waitress Granted A Scholarship

18-year-old Evoni Williams just got granted a scholarship, and she definitely didn’t see it coming.

Earlier this month, at the Waffle House in La Marque, Texas, a customer saw Williams going above and beyond her job description, and was moved by her dedicated. The waitress noticed an elderly man struggling with his food and began cutting up his ham with a knife a fork, no questions asked.

Laura Wolf, a fellow customer in the store, is the one who saw the exchange and later posted the photo on Facebook. She posted a caption accompanying the photo that reads: “I don’t know her name but I heard this elderly man tell her his hands don’t work too good. He was also on oxygen and struggling to breathe. Without hesitation, she took his plate and began cutting up his ham. This may seem small but to him, I’m sure it was huge.”

Williams had no idea that the picture was being posted until several hours later. “When I saw it, it’s just something I would do for anybody.” Wolf responded, later adding that it was a super crowded time of day in the restaurant when she snapped the photo. “It was so busy in here, and she actually took the time to stop and hear what he had to say instead of walking past him. That just meant something to me.”

This kind gesture resonated with people worldwide, and as of now, her photo has been shared over 72,000 times on Facebook.

Williams is a recent Texas City High School graduate, and she has been working at the Waffle House full-time to earn money for college. Luckily for the 18-year-old, officials at Texas Southern University caught word of the story, and offered Williams a $16,000 scholarship to the school at a ceremony last Thursday.