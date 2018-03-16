Q-Tip And Demi Lovato Team Up For A Cover Of Elton John’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Q-Tip Partners Up With Demi Lovato For Elton John Cover

Two brand new albums honoring Elton John are set to be released on April 6. The first is titled Revamp, which features pop, hip-hop and rock artists putting their own spin on the legend’s music. Ahead of the album’s full release, Q-Tip and Demi Lovato have teamed up to share their rendition of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

The Q-Tip-produced song gets reimagined as a more soulful track, while both Q-Tip and Demi sing throughout the duration on the song. The Tribe Called Quest frontman said about the project, “Elton’s influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless. He’s astute in so many types of music, he does it all and being a hip-hop kid, our whole aesthetic was that everything was up for grabs and that’s how he has always been to me.”

Lovato and Q-Tip’s cover was released today along with the visual, which you can watch below.