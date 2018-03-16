Poor Thang: Kim Kardashian Says She’s Irked By “Dumb F*cking” Sunken Place Kanye Headlines

Kim Kardashian Fed up With Get Out References Aimed Towards Kanye

Oh noo! Kimmy Cakes is upset folks keep warning her hubby to “Get Out” with their “dumb” sunken place jokes. The reality Queen decided to “correct” some of the allegedly wrong headlines with facts in the following video.

She tells viewers that her unsunken lover boy likes to send her pinterest style mood boards of her next, best looks. Whether it’s about her wardrobe, interior design or travel, Kanye plays with his Barbie covers it all.

Ironically, she didn’t read or replace any of those sunken place headlines…we wonder who wrote those??

Help Kim out! How should we refer to allegedly “unsunken” Kanye in the future???