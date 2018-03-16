Just Did It: Nike President And VP Both Forced Out Of The Company Following Employee Complaints

Less than 24 hours after the company announced the resignation of their president Trevor Edwards–which happened following an investigation of his supposedly inappropriate workplace behavior–yet another of their top executives has exited the company.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Nike’s vice president and general manager of global categories Jayme Martin has also been “forced out of the company” as the aforementioned investigation continues. Sources say that that Nike received complaints about Martin, but there have been no direct complaints regarding Edwards, who already resigned.

The publication details alleged incidents where both executives protect employees who were described as being “demeaning to female colleagues,” which included bullying both women and foreign co-workers in varying departments.

Nike CEO and chairman Mark Parker wrote yesterday in an company-wide memo: “Over the past few weeks, we’ve become aware of reports of behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect, and empowerment at a time when we are accelerating our transition to the next stage of growth and advancing our culture.”

Jayme Martin had been with Nike since 1997 before being forced out today.