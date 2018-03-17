T’Challa’s Lil’ Avenger Friends Are Cool And All But Everyone Is Freaking Out Over If Thanos Destroys Wakanda Or Not, Dammit
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18
❯
❮
The Wakanda-Est Reactions To The Infinity War Trailer
The Avengers: Infinity War trailer has certainly sparked Internet chaos all day. But the thing everyone is talking about is what all this means for our beloved Wakandans. There are clips of people like Shuri, M’Baku and more are in the trailer and we see a war in Wakanda. But does it get destroyed? Who dies?! TELL US, DAMMIT!
All anyone cares about is what happens to Black Panther and crew. And we demand answers! Take a look at the most pressed reactions and concerns about the blackity black people from the movie. Wakanda Forever!