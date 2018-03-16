Book Of Snoop: Snoop Dogg Just Dropped A 32-Track Gospel Album Titled, ‘Bible of Love’

Snoop Dogg Dropped Another Album, And It’s Gospel Music

Less than a month after Snoop Dogg released his 220 EP, the Long Beach legend is back once again with some more music, and this time he’s coming at us with a gospel project. Bible of Love consists of 32 tracks and features guests appearances from a number of the genre’s most storied singers including Tye Tribbett, Faith Evans, Rance Allen, and Kim Burrell.

Snoop has gone through many phases in his music career, and this latest gospel album seems to be a passion project. From his new series on Netflix, to his job as a football coach, and the multiple shows he hosts, it’s crazy to imagine how D-O Double G has enough time to make another album–especially with more than 30 tracks.

You can listen to all 32 tracks from Bible of Love below.