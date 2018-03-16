Bye Toya! Quad Once Again Claps Back At Rumors That She Secretly Doesn’t Want Kids

Quad Responds To Toya Bush-Harris’ “Married To Medicine Reunion” Shade

A “Married To Medicine” star/talk show host is once again responding to rumors that she secretly doesn’t want children. Ms. Quad was recently asked to address the ridiculousness during an episode of TV One’s “Sister Circle” talk show.

During the show’s “Full Circle” segment Quad and her fellow cohosts asked the question, “Do kids complete a marriage?” before playing a clip from the “Married To Medicine” reunion.

In it, Andy Cohen asks Toya Bush-Harris to speak on Quad’s marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Toya shadily says that Quad is not her husband’s “everything” because she won’t give him what he really wants; a child.

Andy Cohen: “Do you think Quad is Greg’s everything?”

Toya: “The reality is, in the beginning, five years ago you [Quad] were saying that children was not your focus, your focus was securing your bag. The only thing he’s ever asked for is a child, so no, I guess she’s not.”

Quad clapped back at Toya’s statement on “Sister Circle” and reiterated that the state of her marriage is not “conducive” for a child.

“I don’t know what makes Toya so qualified to speak on my life and anyone else,” said Quad. “She stated something that was untrue. I’ve always wanted to have children and still do want to have children, however, I am unselfish enough to know that right now my marriage and the state of my marriage is not conducive to a positive environment for a child.”

Speak your truth Quad!

Part 2 of the “Married To Medicine” reunion airs tonight Friday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.