Good, But WTF? DeAndre Harris Acquitted Of Felony After Defending Himself Against White Supremacists In Charlottesville

Image via Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Image

DeAndre Harris’ Charges Dismissed After Charlottesville Attack

Some you may remember DeAndre Harris. The man who’s beaten and bloody face went viral after he was attacked by cowardly tiki torch terrorists in Charlottesville, Virginia last August. When the aforementioned douchebags accosted him, DeAndre banged one of them in the dome with a flashlight prior to being attacked.

DeAndre was subsequently charged with assault.

Welcome to America.

According to NYDailyNews, today, a judge dismissed DeAndre’s charge as IT WAS A CROCK OF BULLS#!T TO BEGIN WITH. He was facing a year in prison and large fine if convicted.

Here is a Black man who suffered head wounds and a severe spinal injury fighting for his freedom because he was fighting for his life. Ain’t THAT ’bout a b!tçh? White supremacist filed a police report against DeAndre. Lil’ ho.

Here’s what DeAndre’s lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, had to say on Twitter:

DeAndre Harris found not guilty! Now prosecute his assailants! — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) March 16, 2018

Yeah. That way.