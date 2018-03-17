Oh Gawd! Alleged Poon-Hopper Big Sean Celebrated Jhene Aiko’s 30th Bday & Things Got Pettyyyy
Twitter Vs. Big Sean (AGAIN)
It was all good just a week ago. Big Sean and shea buttery boo thang Jhene Aiko seemed happier than ever and then those scandalous cheating rumors spilled onto the internet, sparked messy hysteria and very likely pushed Sean to go hard for her 30th birthday on social media where he’s currently embroiled in YET ANOTHER “scandal.”
Peep the petty Twitter chatter over Big Sean’s birthday wish on the flip.