Oh Gawd! Alleged Poon-Hopper Big Sean Celebrated Jhene Aiko’s 30th Bday & Things Got Pettyyyy

Big Sean shows off his singing abilities and wishes Jhene Aiko a happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/A59rplaHc4 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 16, 2018

Twitter Vs. Big Sean (AGAIN)

It was all good just a week ago. Big Sean and shea buttery boo thang Jhene Aiko seemed happier than ever and then those scandalous cheating rumors spilled onto the internet, sparked messy hysteria and very likely pushed Sean to go hard for her 30th birthday on social media where he’s currently embroiled in YET ANOTHER “scandal.”

@BigSean and @JheneAiko out here making sure they don’t catch none of that messy shit y’all was talking about last week. 😷 pic.twitter.com/L9zYITLIuG — † Zay † (@Zay_clvlnd) March 16, 2018

Peep the petty Twitter chatter over Big Sean’s birthday wish on the flip.