Babies: Did Kenya Moore Make A Reunion Revelation That She’s Toting A Tiny Twirly Tot In Her Tummy?
Could Kenya Moore Finally Be “With Child”?
Kenya Moore may finally be on her way to becoming a mother! According to B.Scott reports, the reality star made a big announcement at last night’s RHOA reunion taping that may help secure her peach.
The seating arrangement is as follows (from left to right): Kenya, Cynthia, Porsha (Andy) NeNe, Kandi, Sheree.
When Kim joins the ladies, Porsha moves to the left and Kim sits to the left of Andy. When both Marlo and Eva make their appearances, they each sit to the right of Sheree.
We’re surprised Kenya ended up with a seat on the end — whoever sits on the end usually isn’t that much of a focus. It’s now clear production is upset with her and her peach may actually be in jeopardy.
However, she may have saved herself with news that she’s pregnant (and her husband’s newfound willingness to appear on camera). Kenya is said to be due before the end of the year.
Wow… Usually reunion spoilers are a pretty sure thing but Kenya took to Instagram this afternoon and said she’s not announcing anything:
So is this just another tease or nah?
Do you think Kenya is really pregnant? HIt the flip for more reunion talk
New mom to be or not, it didn’t stop Kenya from getting messy with Marlo…
Kenya and Marlo had a heated exchange over comments Marlo made about Kenya having a fake husband and earlier comments about her mother. Kenya revealed that Marlo tried to blackmail NeNe with text messages from NeNe’s past relationship with John Kolaj. If you remember, NeNe dated John briefly while she was on the outs with husband Gregg Leakes.
As the story goes, Marlo got John drunk, he ended up at her house and she gave him a massage. During that encounter, Marlo took screenshots of explicit conversations between John and NeNe. Marlo threatened to share those messages with Gregg. It’s unclear what Marlo tried to gain from NeNe at that time.
Isn’t all that old news now? Does anybody care about the screenshots now that Nene and Gregg are good again?
B.Scott seemed to think the reunion was somewhat of a snooze. Here’s how he summed up the rest of the reunion:
As for the rest of them — Porsha didn’t do much but apologize for last season’s Kandi situation and wear a crown. Kandi had a relatively drama-free season. Eva, like her time spent this season, was pretty and boring — although she did deny being a lesbian again. Cynthia is still celebrating #50Cynt. Last but not least, Sheree didn’t have much to say because she ran out of bones to carry.
Welp! Will you be watching, or nah?