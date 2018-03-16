Babies: Did Kenya Moore Make A Reunion Revelation That She’s Toting A Tiny Twirly Tot In Her Tummy?

Kenya Moore may finally be on her way to becoming a mother! According to B.Scott reports, the reality star made a big announcement at last night’s RHOA reunion taping that may help secure her peach.

The seating arrangement is as follows (from left to right): Kenya, Cynthia, Porsha (Andy) NeNe, Kandi, Sheree.

When Kim joins the ladies, Porsha moves to the left and Kim sits to the left of Andy. When both Marlo and Eva make their appearances, they each sit to the right of Sheree.

We’re surprised Kenya ended up with a seat on the end — whoever sits on the end usually isn’t that much of a focus. It’s now clear production is upset with her and her peach may actually be in jeopardy.

However, she may have saved herself with news that she’s pregnant (and her husband’s newfound willingness to appear on camera). Kenya is said to be due before the end of the year.