In White Folks News: Rapper Logic & Wife Are A Wrap After Just 2-Years Of Marriage

Logic And Wife Jessica Andrea Likely Headed For Divorce

TMZ is reporting confidently that rapper Logic, who had a huge hit with his suicide prevention song last year, will be signing divorce papers soon from wife and model Jessica Andrea. According to their sources, after just two short years, the couple has called it quits.

Jingle Ball tonight with my beautiful Wife 😍 A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Dec 1, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

Logic and Andrea jumped the broom back in October of 2015, when the rapper was just 25-years-old. There’s no reason now as to why they decided to split, but fans noticed Jessica Andrea had unfollowed her hubby on social media recently…even though he still follows her.

Welp! These two don’t have any kiddies together. Sources say the home they purchased together last year is about to hit the market.

In unrelated news, Logic is indeed a person of color, despite finding insurmountable caucasian success…

Good luck to them!