You Big Dummy : Ex-NBA Champ Glen “Big Baby” Davis Arrested For Dealing Drugs

Glen “Big Baby” Davis Arrested For Attempting To Sell Weed

Former NBA player and 2008 champion with the Boston Celtics, Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been arrested on drug charges after being caught trying to sell weed out of a Hampton Inn Hotel. The hotel owner noticed a strong marijuana odor emanating from his room which prompted the owner total the police. Davis allegedly consented to the cops searching his room where they discovered 126 grams of marijuana.

According to the Aberdeen Police Lieutenant, “In addition to that, there was a briefcase that contained 92,164 dollars of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.”

Davis was handcuffed and then charged with seven counts of drug possession and distribution.