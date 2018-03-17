Marvel Stans, Assemble: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Broke The Presale Ticket Record For Superhero Movies In Just 6 Hours

Avengers: Infinity War Is Already Breaking Huge Records

Avengers: Infinity War has already broken the advance ticket sales records on Fandango, and has become the best-selling superhero movie ever. The craziest part? It only took the film 6 hours.

In January, Black Panther beat Captain America: Civil War as the highest Marvel pre-seller in 24 hours, and later went on to beat the 3-day opening of Civil War, $202M to $179.1M. Following all the hype for Black Panther, however, it took a fraction of the time for the upcoming Avengers flick to smash the newly established record. The final trailer for the film was released on Friday along with the announcement that presale tickets were available, and theaters started to sell out instantly.

Infinity War’s achievement topped the previous Fandango record holder, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (which grossed over $870 million), as well as Black Panther, which is likely to end this week having grossed around $1.2 billion in worldwide box office receipts.