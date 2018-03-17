Coupled Up: Terrence J And Jasmine Sanders Smooch It Up At Gold Room In ATL

Terrence J And Jasmine Sanders Display PDA

Terrence J and his long term bae Jasmine Sanders were out and about on the southern scene last night. The two lovers hit up Gold Room in Atlanta. Terrence was seen caressing his bae and they even shared an smooch on camera.

Previous the coupled was rumored to have broken up briefly. “Jasmine was traveling a bunch and they weren’t spending as much time together,” according to an insider.

These two look happy to us! Scroll for more.