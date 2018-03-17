Jesus Take The Wheel : Caucasian Criminal Racistly Robs A Casino In Blackface; Skkrts Off With 20 G’s

Ex-Con Arrested After Using Blackface To Rob Casino

Cameron James Kennedy, a Las Vegas man, has been accused of covering his face with black makeup during a $23,000 armed robbery of a Las Vegas Strip casino earlier this year.

The cashier at the “New York-New York” resort initially described the thief as being black but later said his skin tone was irregular and “blotchy”.

Kennedy was tipped off by an anonymous person who mentioned his distinctive gold teeth. When police followed up on the report they busted Kennedy who had recently made a few expensive purchases like jewelry, prepaid phones and money orders amongst other things.

Kennedy was freed from prison last July after serving more than five years for two bank robberies in 2012, according to the criminal complaint. He could be facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the new casino robbery.