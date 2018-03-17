So Sad: Young Mother Loses Baby, Shares Photos Of D.O.A. Seed On Instagram

Young Mother Shares Death Of Newborn Infant On Instagram

Prayers Up.

A young mother is sharing the experience of losing her baby boy on instagram and the photos are heartbreaking. Zariah, distraught mother carried him for 9 full months, she started to have pain 2 days before she was supposed to give birth. She went to the hospital to find out her baby no longer had a heart beat according to a friend.

Horribly, the young woman still had to give birth to him like everything was normal. She says she feels truly heartbroken.

* Trigger warning, the photo of the deceased child is heartbreaking. View at your own discretion, hit the flip. *