Homie Don’t Play That: The Game Calls Out 6ix9ine At His Concert For Being A Fake Blood

The Game Chants “F**k 6ix9ine” Along With Crowd

It’s no secret that nearly everyone in the rap game seems to hate rainbow-haired Brooklyn native Tekashi 6ix9ine, and this time, the rapper has drawn the attention of one of Bompton’s most notorious Bloods, The Game.

Last night, video surfaced from Game’s European tour where the Compton MC lets his feelings about the “Gummo” rapper be out in the open. He amps up the crowd up by repeating along with them saying, “Fake-azz Blood!” After that, he then breaks into another chant yelling, “F**k 6ix9ine!”

6ix9ine seemingly responded to the news of The Game airing out his distaste toward the rapper in an Instagram post the next morning. He captioned his picture writing, “I turned ‘Gangsters’ into clout chasers…I invite all y’all to my d**k. A kid with rainbow hair got the whole industry now aggravated.”

He also says within his post, “I literally come to everyone city when y’all say don’t come. Pullin everybody card..” Anyone who knows The Game is sure of the fact that 69 pulling up on him prooooobably wouldn’t go in the New Yorker’s favor–but it would be entertaining to see nonetheless. Somebody’s gotta put this dude in check, and Bompton may be the ones to do so.