WTF: This Video Of A Malfunctioning Ski Lift Will Make You Reconsider Trusting Any Machines Ever Again

Skiers Violently Fly Off Lift In This Terrifying Video

A ski lift at a resort in Georgia malfunctioned recently, and the result was an incredibly horrifying scene that seriously injured at least ten skiers.

Multiple tourists visiting the Gudauri resort, which is located in The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, were riding the ski lift when it suddenly sped up rapidly and reversed its direction. The machine’s chairs then began to violently swing back and forth, throwing tourists off in different directions–many were jumping off prematurely to escape the insanity before even reaching the bottom of the mountain.

According to local outlet Pravada Report, the accident occurred because of “the negligence of chairlift workers, who caused the cable monarchism to malfunction and start working in the opposite direction.”

The footage of the incident looks straight out of a horror film, and it’ll make you think twice about ever skiing again.

Watch these civilians fall off a ski lift at your own risk: