Prince$$ Vibes For Life: Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses To Sign A Royal Prenup For Meghan Markle Marriage

Prince Harry Refuses Prenup With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is solid in his choice of royal wife. So much so, that he’s completely willing to put his roughly $42 million dollar fortune on the line.

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old royal has completely rejected signing a prenuptial agreement with Meghan Markle. Friends say that the thought never once entered his mind. He’s positive that this marriage will last the rest of his life, so for him, there’s no need for any assurances on his millions.

This raised one or two eyebrows in the royal court since Meghan is already a once-divorced woman. She broke things off with her ex-husband, American film producer Trevor Engelson, after only two years or marriage.

Of course, without knowing the circumstances of that relationship, you can’t really call the actress a “flight risk” from her current relationship. Do you think Harry is making the right choice?

