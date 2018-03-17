Preciousness: Kim K Posts Adorable Flick Of Chicago West, And She’s Her Exact Mini-Me

Kim Kardashian Shares First Real Pic Of Baby Chi

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram this morning to share a completely heart-warming picture of her newest bundle of joy, and she’s absolutely gorgeous. Though the reality star has shared a couple pictures of the newborn in the past couple of months, this photo is the first up-close, unfiltered look we get at baby Chicago West.

Kim captioned the pic, “morning cutie,” and the look at Chi in her pink onesie might make you want to pop out a little one yourself.

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

Not only did Kim post a picture onto her Instagram page, but she also paired that with two short videos of baby Chi on her IG story. This time, we see the newest West with filters on her face looking angelic as she looks up at her mama. You can hear her asking Saint about the filters as she points the camera toward Chicago.

CHICAGO WEST 🙌🏻

She looks like kim 😱@KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/bTYRAa9r3C — |KimYe| Maira Rebeca (@KimYepictures) March 17, 2018

When baby pictures of North and Saint first surfaced, they most definitely favored their Dad Kanye West–but right now, Chicago is looking like Kim’s straight mini-me!