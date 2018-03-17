Legal Pimpin’ Pimpin’: Katt Williams Ordered To Pay $55K To Underpaid Ex-Employee

Katt Williams Loses In Civil Suit

Katt Williams has been ordered to pay a former employee the funds she claims he pimped her out of on tour. According to TheJasmineBrand, On January 31st, a court ordered the comedian pay Courtney Gilmore $55,000. Gilmore had sued Katt for allegedly not compensating him for work on his tour.

Reportedly, the suit was filed 3 years ago when Williams was sued by five men who claimed he owed them more than $125,000 for their work on his 2012-13 Live Nation tour. Courtney Gilmore et al. sued Williams and Live Nation Entertainment, in superior court, alleging promissory fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Originally Gilmore claimed the defendants owe him $80,000 for his work as emcee on the tour. He’s been ordered to received a little more than half of what he asked for.