Can’t Even Call In Peace : Kodak Black Placed In Solitary Confinement After Getting Busted For Unauthorized 3-Way Call

Kodak Gets Knocked For 3-Way Call

Kodak Black is reportedly in solitary confinement after allegedly violating a prison rule. The rapper was removed from general population for using the prison phone to ask someone to call a person he was forbidden to contact and received 30 days in solitary confinement for the violation.

The self proclaimed “Project Baby“ was arrested in January after he posted an Instagram live-feed video showing him flaunting a gun around a his young child and smoking marijuana. He was originally facing seven felony charges, including child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession.