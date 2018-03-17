Alabama Man Murks His Wife Over Posting Paid Pornographic Photos On The Internet

Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Secret Adult Website

An Alabama man got fed up with his wife’s…um…side hustle and decided to take her out because of it.

44-year-old William Jeffrey West was charged with murder late last month, after his wife Katherine’s body was discovered half-naked, bludgeoned to death outside of their Calera, AL home.

Katherine was a stay-at-home mother to their 12-year-old daughter. However, according to AL.com, also brought in cash from her home-run business…a subscription porn website where she posted racy photos of herself for paying customers.

Going under the name “Kitty Kat West,” Katherine posted multiple pornographic photos of herself for users paying $15.99 a month.

Police speculate that William was livid upon discovering his wife’s part-time job, and beat her to death with a bottle of absinthe.

However, according to ABC.com, his lawyer claims he was fast asleep during the time of the murder. Furthermore, he claims William was fully aware of his wife’s exhibitionism, and had no issue with her website or the pictures she posted on it.

He instead says one of her “fans” probably became obsessed and came to their home and killed her.

SMH. Welp…who do you believe?

Getty