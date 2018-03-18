So Sad: Son Fatally Shot While Trying to Stop Father From Committing Suicide

Son Fatally Shot Trying To Prevent Fathers Suicide

Two Alabama brothers were harmed (one injured and one killed) due to their attempt to stop their father from committing suicide. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reported that the 21- and 23-year-old sons were shot Thursday night after attempting to take away a gun from their father causing a struggle to ensue. After the gun was fired, one man was shot in the hand then the bullet travelled through, hitting his brother in the chest.

Both men were rushed to the UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where one of the brothers died overnight. The other brother is recovering.

