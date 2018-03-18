Crusty Cheeto-In-Chief Wants Affair Accuser Stormy Daniels To Cut $20 Million Check For Breaking NDA

Trump’s Lawyers Want Stormy Daniels To Pay Up

Trump’s legal team filed legal documents claiming that Stormy Daniels broke their nondisclosure agreement at least 20 times. Now, they’re seeking $1 million per alleged breach of contract totaling $20 million.

Daniels is claiming that their hush money agreement was never valid in the first place due to the fact Trump used the alias “David Dennison” and because he never really actually signed the NDA. Trump’s lawyer reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 to stay silent about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, a little over a week before the 2016 election.

Daniels is seeking help through an online fundraiser to help pay for her legal fees against Trump and to return the six-figure payment.