Jesus Take The Wheel: Teacher Under Investigation For Feeding Puppy To Turtle In Front Of Students

Teacher Under Fire For Feeding Puppy To Snapping Turtle

Yes, you read that right. An Idaho teacher is under fire for giving students a science lesson involving an alligator snapping turtle and a puppy.

East Idaho News reports that Robert Crosland, a teacher, at Preston Junior High is under investigation for feeding a sick puppy to a turtle in front of students.

The local superintendent has since released a statement calling the incident a “regrettable circumstance.”