Jesus Take The Wheel: Teacher Under Investigation For Feeding Puppy To Turtle In Front Of Students
Yes, you read that right. An Idaho teacher is under fire for giving students a science lesson involving an alligator snapping turtle and a puppy.
East Idaho News reports that Robert Crosland, a teacher, at Preston Junior High is under investigation for feeding a sick puppy to a turtle in front of students.
The local superintendent has since released a statement calling the incident a “regrettable circumstance.”
“The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school-directed program,” Superintendent Marc Gee said in a news release. “We emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised.
The teacher is known for having exotic animals in his classroom, students also told the news outlet that previously fed guinea pigs to snakes and snapping turtles during classroom demonstrations.
The turtle has since been euthanized and a petition to have Crosland fired has over 30,000 signatures.
