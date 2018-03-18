Shade From The Sunken Place : OJ Simpson Slashes Colin Kaepernick For “Attacking The Flag”

OJ Simpson is not a fan of Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful nonviolent protests.

Apparently, The Juice said in an interview, “I think Colin made a mistake,” … “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag.”“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be. When he did it the first time I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.’ But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake.”O.J. says he was friends with Donald back in the day and even went to Trump’s 1993 wedding.