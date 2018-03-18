Mama Tina Throws Another Successful Wearable Art Gala And Blue Ivy Steals The Show Again
Mama Tina, Beyoncé And Her Hollywood Hive Turn Up At The 2018 Wearable Art Gala
Tina Lawson held her 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, bringing out big names in Hollywood including Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson and many more.
The event was hosted by Lil Rel Howery and Beyoncé was presented with a Humanitarian award… But once again Blue Ivy stole the show, bidding $19,000 on art during the event’s auction.
Blue’s letters to her mom Beyoncé and grandmother Gloria Carter were included in the event program.
Had a great time hosting the Wearable Art Gala to raise money for all the great programs at the Waco Theater Center… I want to thank @mstinalawson and @mrrichardlawson for having me… What a great room full of people and congrats to @beyonce and Ms Gloria Carter… And Jay Z for laughing at my jokes lol… #GreatTimes #WacoTheaterCenter #WearableArtsGala #TheHostWithTheMost