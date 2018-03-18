Mama Tina Throws Another Successful Wearable Art Gala And Blue Ivy Steals The Show Again

Mama Tina, Beyoncé And Her Hollywood Hive Turn Up At The 2018 Wearable Art Gala

Tina Lawson held her 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, bringing out big names in Hollywood including Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson and many more.

The event was hosted by Lil Rel Howery and Beyoncé was presented with a Humanitarian award… But once again Blue Ivy stole the show, bidding $19,000 on art during the event’s auction.

