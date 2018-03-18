Blended So Beautifully: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Support Mashonda’s Art Exhibition
The evolution of Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere’s relationship continues…
Keys came through for the ArtLeadHer group art show, “Her Time Is Now,” which was curated by Swizzy’s ex Mashonda.
Congratulations to my golden girl @mashondatifrere and @artleadher for a gorgeous curation of "Her Time Is Now" with @donnakaran ! These artists are amazing and the vibe is 🌟🌟🌟 Welcome to @thedeancollection Artist @tawnychatmon — "The Awakening" series is 🔥🔥🔥 Also loved the beautiful work by @lacey.mckinney.3 and @nicholawola — So if you're in NY don't miss this experience at @urbanzen 705 Greenwich St NYC 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Today’s the last day!!
The show is being held at Donna Karan’s Urban Zen Center through the end of March. Alicia posted photos from her visit and she and Swizz purchased two pieces.
“It means so much to me . . . We are family and it shows our children there is unity and oneness in everything we do,”
Tifrere — who has a son with Swizz — told “Page Six TV.”
Awww… Isn’t that just beautiful? If only we could all have such evolved relationships with our exes and their new boos!
Ayeeee!! Look at sis.. one day y’all will know why we call each other “Golden Girls” 🌹❤️🏆🙌🏽 Thank you @aliciakeys for stopping by the #HerTimeIsNow exhibition And for supporting the artists!! Check out Alicia’s IG story for more gorgeous images!! @artleadher x @nicholawola Visit @urbanzen all month! 🏆 @donnakaranthewoman 🏆
I always get that special feeling a week before my shows open-like “it’s really happening! 😃” Her Time is Now- in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay2018 Thank you to the most amazing host @donnakaranthewoman 🌹 @urbanzen x @artleadher See you there!! Feat. Art by @tawnychatmon @lacey.mckinney.3 @noemimanserart @nicholawola 💫 @artmaticnyc
Last nights celebration for #internationalwomensday was a huge success. Thank you to these four incredible ladies.. @noemimanserart @tawnychatmon @nicholawola @lacey.mckinney.3 We are so proud of you and the work you’ve created for Her Time is Now. It’s a powerful show! Please stop by @urbanzen open Mon-Fri 10am-6pm until March 16th Thank you @donnakaranthewoman for hosting us 🌹❤️🌹 🏆 @artleadher 🏆 📸 @just_a_spectator
Just heard the best news of the day.. #HerTimeisNow has been extended due to an excessive amount of adoration and LOVE from its viewers. No longer closing on the 16th, now open until the end of the month. Thank you @donnakaranthewoman x @urbanzen You ladies rock @lacey.mckinney.3 @tawnychatmon @noemimanserart @nicholawola @ArtleadHER