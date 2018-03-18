Blended So Beautifully: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Support Mashonda’s Art Exhibition

The evolution of Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere’s relationship continues…

Keys came through for the ArtLeadHer group art show, “Her Time Is Now,” which was curated by Swizzy’s ex Mashonda.

The show is being held at Donna Karan’s Urban Zen Center through the end of March. Alicia posted photos from her visit and she and Swizz purchased two pieces.

“It means so much to me . . . We are family and it shows our children there is unity and oneness in everything we do,” Tifrere — who has a son with Swizz — told “Page Six TV.”

Awww… Isn’t that just beautiful? If only we could all have such evolved relationships with our exes and their new boos!

Hit the flip for more from the show