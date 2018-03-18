SMH: Rick Ross And Lil Uzi Vert Are Being Sued For Last Minute Performance Cancellations

Lil Uzi Has Been Added To Lawsuit Against Rick Ross

Lil Uzi Vert is now being sued over the cancelation of a concert back in 2017.

Reports from TMZ state that the rapper was recently added as a defendant in a lawsuit originally filed only against Rick Ross. Court documents state that Uzi and Rozay were scheduled to perform on June 10 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania–but the entertainment company behind the event claim that both artists cancelled their appearances less than two days before the actual gig.

According to the suit, Ross told event organizers he couldn’t make it to the show due to both family and health-related issues. The problem with that is that the BAWSE was paid a hefty $150,000 upfront, and allegedly never refunded the whole amount. On top of that, the rappers’ contracts supposedly stated that he couldn’t cancel once the deal was signed and tickets went on sale. Ross’ representatives told TMZ a different story: that the rapper had only received an advance of $40,000 and “the contract always allowed for him to reschedule if he couldn’t perform due to illness.”

Uzi and Ross are now both being sued for $200,000 in deposit money, along with costs that resulted​ from the last-minute cancelation.